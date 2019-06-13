Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: ICC/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Pitch inspection to take place soon
 
Nation Crime 13 Jun 2019 Last rites of UP Bar ...
Nation, Crime

Last rites of UP Bar Council prez shot dead by lawyer, performed in Etah

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
State Law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public.
Darvesh Singh Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself. (Photo: Facebook | @AdvDarveshYadav)
 Darvesh Singh Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself. (Photo: Facebook | @AdvDarveshYadav)

Etah/Lucknow: The funeral of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a lawyer on the Agra court premises, was held in her native village of Chaandpur in Etah district on Thursday.

State Law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is also likely to visit the family of the deceased later in the day.

 

Following Yadav's killing inside the Agra court complex, the Uttar Pradesh government said it was committed to providing adequate security on the high court and district court premises. In a statement issued in Lucknow late Wednesday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Along with the Bar Council, the Bar Association and the judiciary, the state government is committed to providing adequate security on the premises of the high court and the district court."

He added that clear-cut instructions in this regard were given to the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). "The government will take effective steps, keeping in mind all the parameters of security," the chief minister said.

He expressed grief over the demise of the newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president and conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family and legal fraternity. Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself, police said.

Yadav, who was elected as the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president only two days ago, had come for a visit to the civil court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm. Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said lawyer Manish Sharma, a long-time acquaintance of Yadav, fired shots at her.

"After spraying three bullets on her, Sharma also shot himself," he added. The officer also informed that Sharma was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was in a critical condition. The pistol used by the lawyer was licensed and the police have seized the weapon.

Yadav had come on her first visit to the civil court after her election. At the ceremony in her honour, Sharma suddenly got up and opened fire on her, the police said. Before anyone could react, he shot himself too.

...
Tags: up bar council, darvesh singh yadav, uttar pradesh, etah, agra court complex
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Prevent terror attacks on Soldiers: Cong to Centre after 5 CRPF jawans killed in J&K

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Anantnag terror attack: Congress condoles death of security personnel

Outlining the gravity of situation, Anwar Patel asserted that after 1982 he had witnessed such huge waves for the first time. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Vayu: Fishermen in Gujarat claim heavy losses, seek govt assistance

The officials are likely to take Azarudeen to Kochi in connection with the case and the other five have been asked to appear before a court in Kochi. (Photo: File)

NIA searches continue for second day in ISIS Kerala-TN module case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead. (Photo: File)
 

China's tech fair where you can hit Trump's bobblehead, gets shut down

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China. (Photo: AFP)
 

2019 Apple iPhone 11R to come with beastly upgrade

The new iPhone 11R will come with an upgraded battery which is rumoured to feature a capacity of 3110mAh. (Photo: PhoneArena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

25-year-old Pune IT firm staff murders girlfriend, suspecting she was cheating: Cops

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend to death suspecting that she was cheating on him, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

2 teen sisters gangraped by four at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said. (Representational Image)

TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind held; NIA recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIMs

National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case. (Photo: File)

Mutilated body of BJP worker Anil Singh found in Malda

The incident took place a day after another BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants in Malda on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI)

Two men posing as CID officers arrested in UP's Rampur

Ehtesham and Sajid Ali, who are residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested by Civil Lines Police on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham