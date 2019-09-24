News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Swedish teen activist takes dig at world leaders: A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"

Read | 'You have stolen my dreams, my childhood': At UN, Greta Thunberg slams world leaders

Another rape in Uttar Pradesh: A 16-year-old girl was gangraped by three men, who also recorded the crime on their phone and share it widely, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

Read | 3 men rape UP teen, film act; locals thrash accused, 2 on the run

PM Modi slams China at UN: In a veiled reference to China aiding Pakistan at various global platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, while adding that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force or FATF should be avoided for the objective to be realised.

Read | 'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

Chinmayanand rape case: The Uttar Pradesh law student, who has been charged with extortion after accusing senior BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was whisked away by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday for questioning.

Read | Chinmayanand rape case: Student taken by cops while on way to court

Demolition in Andhra: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun demolishing ‘illegal’ constructions along the banks of the Krishna river in Amaravati.

Read | Andhra body begins razing illegal houses, Naidu’s among them

Milind Deora-PM Modi bonding?: Eyebrows were raised across political spectrum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former Mumbai Congress chief and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora for appreciating his recent Houston event.

Read | Congress’ Milind Deora praises Modi’s Houston event, gets thank you from PM

Imran Khan unveils Pakistan's biggest mistake: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. The previous governments "should not have pledged what they could not deliver", Khan said, referring to General Pervez Musharraf's decision to side with the US.

Read | Joining US after 9/11 Pakistan’s one of biggest blunders: Imran Khan

Pakistan's claims on Indian Army's Balakot statement: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army Chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the Indian armed forces through a surgical strike earlier this year.

Read | 'Completely baseless': Pak on Indian Army's statement on Balakot terror camp

Giriraj Singh confesses his end of innings: BJP's rabble-rouser Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hinted he may hang up his boots at the end of the current Modi government's tenure, and virtually ruled himself out of contention for chief ministership after the assembly polls next year.

Read | My political innings may end with end of PM Modi's second term: Giriraj Singh

Manmohan Singh defends Chidambaram: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed concern over the continued detention in custody of his party colleague P Chidambaram in a corruption case and hoped that the courts will render justice.

Read | 'Can approving recommendations be crime?' Manmohan Singh on Chidambaram's detention

JeM changes name: To escape global scrutiny and international pressure, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has renamed itself. Now they are called -- Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir, which roughly translates to ‘Gathering of the descendants of martyrs of J&K’.

Read | ‘Kashmir' in, 'Jaish' out: JeM changes name to send message to India

Pak UN official's gaffe: In a major blunder, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi on Monday called Boris Johnson "Foreign Minister" on Twitter.

Read | ‘Laughable,’ BJP rubbishes Congress criticism of Modi’s Trump ‘pitch’

Picture tweeted by Tharoor creates confusion: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his cryptic tweets and use of words that leave people scratching their heads. But on Monday, his luck ran out after making one big geographical error and – lo, behold -- a spelling mistake!

Read | Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar files case: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

Read | ED files PMLA case in Maharastra bank case; books Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar

Dilip Ghosh hits out at Mamata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of creating fear among people over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said if someone dies due to panic over the NRC then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for it.

Read | Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh

Trump's fourth offer to mediateon Kashmir: US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, once again offered to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan, in the fourth offer at mediation which India has strongly opposed so far.

Read | Trump offers mediation on Kashmir for the second time in two days