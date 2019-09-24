Chinmayanand: Rape survivor taken by cops on way to get protection from arrest

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh law student, who has been charged with extortion after accusing senior BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was whisked away by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday for questioning.

Reports said the rape survivor was on her way to a Shahjahanpur court to seek protection from arrest when the police intercepted her and took her away.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.