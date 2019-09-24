Nation Politics 24 Sep 2019 My political innings ...
Nation, Politics

My political innings may end with end of PM Modi's second term: Giriraj Singh

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
This statement comes in reply to reporters' queries about being chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur: BJP's rabble-rouser Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hinted he may hang up his boots at the end of the current Modi government's tenure, and virtually ruled himself out of contention for chief ministership after the assembly polls next year.

He was responding to questions at a press conference where he was asked to comment on the growing demand in a section of the BJP about reconsidering JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial face during the next assembly elections.

 

"I think I am nearing the end of my political career. I am among those who had entered public life not with the ambition of becoming a legislator, an MP, or acquiring any position of power. I was fired by the nationalistic dream of integration of Kashmir for which our ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave up his life," Singh said, evading a direct reply to the query.

Singh indicated since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled that dream, he may retire from politics. "We are fortunate to have a prime minister like Narendra Modi who, finally, showed the resolve to fulfil the pledge. I feel a sense of accomplishment. Nothing more needs to be achieved. I think my political career will come to an end with the ongoing tenure of Modi," Singh, a staunch Modi loyalist since his days as the Gujarat chief minister, said.

A Minister of State with independent charge in the first Modi government, Singh was elevated to the cabinet rank after the Lok Sabha polls this year. He retained the Begusarai seat for his party after trouncing CPIs Kanhaiya Kumar by a staggering over four lakh votes. Known to share cold vibes with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since his days as a member of the state cabinet, Singh was in news recently after he alleged his constituency was getting "step motherly" treatment by the state government, which was "generous" towards Nalanda, the CM's native district.

Earlier this month, some BJP leaders had favoured a BJP chief minister in Bihar after the saffron party outshone Kumar's JD(U) in the Lok Sabha polls. The JD(U), which was hitherto considered the senior partner in the coalition in Bihar, and the BJP had contested 17 seats each of the 40 in the state.

The BJP won all seats it contested, while the JD(U) lost one. However, a section of the state unit of the BJP feels the coalition's sterling performance was on account of a Modi wave that swept Bihar and many other states, and maintains that the saffron party, having played a second fiddle to the JD(U) for years, has a rightful claim to chief ministership.

Speculation was rife in the NDA circles in Bihar that BJP leaders were making such statements at Singh's prodding despite Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi backing Kumar for another term in office.

Singh's statement in Muzaffarpur, a bastion of his Bhumihar castemen, came barely a couple of hours ahead of the chief ministers scheduled visit to the town where he will attend a couple of functions. NDA sources said his remarks stemmed from his feeling slighted because of a meeting Kumar had with top RSS functionaries Ram Lal and Ramesh Bappa on Monday.

Though what transpired at the meeting was not yet known, many in the ruling coalition saw in it an indication that the BJP's ideological mentor did not approve of the clamour for a change of guard at this stage.

Singh had got a rap on the knuckles by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah a few months back after he taunted Nitish Kumar for hosting Iftaar parties during Ramadan but making no such arrangements for those who observed a fast during Navaratri festival and ate only fruits.

Known for making controversial remarks, often targeting Muslims, Singh had told an election rally during the Lok Sabha polls that "those who cannot say Vande Mataram or don't respect motherland, the nation will never forgive them.

My ancestors died at Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space." The Election Commission had found him guilty of violating the model code of conduct. Fighting Lok Sabha election from Nawada in 2014, he had kicked up a huge row with his remarks that those opposed to Modi should go back to Pakistan as there is no place for them in India.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: giriraj singh, narendra modi, bjp, indian government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


Latest From Nation

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dissolved the party's executive in Rajasthan, days after its all six legislators joined the Congress and the brawl among activists at its office. (Photo: File)

Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan BSP executive after 6 legislator joined Congress

Ghosh added, ‘The TMC is creating fear among the people, they want those who have joined the BJP to come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear. But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC.’ (Photo: ANI)

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh

Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

Asked whether the Shiv Sena will have an alliance with the BJP for next month's state polls, Raut said that his party is always

BJP needs introspection if it can't honour its word: Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.
 

'This is not Mars': Indonesia skies turn blood red after forest fires

Eka Wulandari, from the Mekar Sari village in Jambi province, captured the blood-red skies in a series of photos taken at around midday on Saturday. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Indian caught stealing 2 mangoes at Dubai airport to quench thirst, to be deported

The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered the 27-year-old Indian worker's deportation after paying a 5,000 dirham fine, for stealing the mangoes worth about 6 dirham on August 11, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

First transgender library in India opens in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

For the first time in India, a transgender library has been opened as part of the transgender resource centre in Viswanathapuram, Madurai, to increase awareness about ambisexual people in the country. (Representational Image)
 

No idea why Obama got Nobel Prize? Trump complains that he deserves honour

US President Donald Trump aired one of his oldest grievances at the United Nations on Monday. (Photo: File)
 

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP needs introspection if it can't honour its word: Shiv Sena

Asked whether the Shiv Sena will have an alliance with the BJP for next month's state polls, Raut said that his party is always

BJP-Shiv would get 220 seats in Maharashtra elections: Chandrakant Patil

‘Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed,’ Chandrakant Patil said. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1. (Photo: File)

‘Laughable,’ BJP rubbishes Congress criticism of Modi’s Trump ‘pitch’

Madhav said India's ruling party does not need lessons from the Congress on democracy and bipartisanship. (Photo: File)

'Leaderless, directionless': Javadekar slams Oppn for criticising 'Howdy Modi' event

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday slammed the opposition parties for calling the 'Howdy Modi!' an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham