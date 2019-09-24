World Asia 24 Sep 2019 'Completely baseless ...
'Completely baseless': Pak on Indian Army's statement on Balakot terror camp

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Tensions between two countries spiked after India on August 5 revoked J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.
 Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army Chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the Indian armed forces through a surgical strike earlier this year. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army Chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the Indian armed forces through a surgical strike earlier this year.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Chennai on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India. The response to the terror camp getting functional again may go beyond India's previous response by way of an air strike in February, he told reporters here at the Officers Training Academy in the Tamil Nadu capital.

 

Read | Balakot terror camp reactivated, 500 waiting to infiltrate: Army chief

The Indian Army Chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot is "completely baseless", the Foreign Office said in a statement. The allegation of "infiltration" from Pakistan reflects "a desperate attempt" of India to divert international attention from the "humanitarian crisis" in Jammu and Kashmir, it said, adding that New Delhi will not "succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics".

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Also Read | ‘Kashmir' in, 'Jaish' out: JeM changes name to send message to India

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

 

Tags: pakistan, bipin rawat, indian army, balakot, terror camp
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different debit cards

The customers will have to pay the charges to SBI for transaction decline due to insufficient balance and cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs, effective from October 1.
 

Tata reveals Ziptron EV tech; will underpin future Tata EVs

The battery pack will come with an 8-year standard warranty.
 

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

The front face has a big off-centre ‘realme’ branding that somehow looks great, giving the brick a minimalistic yet funky look.
 

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
 

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
