Nation Crime 24 Sep 2019 ED files PMLA case i ...
Nation, Crime

ED files PMLA case in Maharastra bank case; books Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered under PMLA.
The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month. (Photo: ANI)
 The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ajit pawar, maharashtra cooperative bank scam, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram shares PM Modi's birthday greetings on twitter; acknowledges from jail

Sawant reasoned that the move is set to boost tourism in the state which will compensate for the potential revenue loss. (Photo: ANI)

GST move to cut tourism services tax won't affect revenue: Goa CM

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Photo: Representational image

'Apt time to bring temple bill in J&K, rebuild Martand Sun temple,' demand Pandits



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
 

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi as well?

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
 

Varun Tej wants to marry and hook-up with these actresses; find out

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Vadra opposes ED plea challenging his anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Photo: ANI)

Chattisgarh: Three killed as naxals blow up oil tanker

Photo: Representational image

‘Kashmir' in, 'Jaish' out: JeM changes name to send message to India

Masood Azhar is suspected to have kidney problems and is under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi. (Photo: File)

Malappuram: Father arrested in girl’s sexual abuse

According to Childline authorities, the girl is the only child of the family which is staying in a rented house. Her father acted as the middleman for the customers, including his friends. She was forced to skip school many days due to the pressure by her father.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham