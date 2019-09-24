Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Congress’ Mili ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress’ Milind Deora praises Modi’s Houston event, gets thank you from PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 24, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Earlier, Deora had also supported Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in August.
Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month. (Photo: File)
 Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Eyebrows were raised across political spectrum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former Mumbai Congress chief and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora for appreciating his recent Houston event. Earlier, Deora had also supported Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in August.

On Sunday, Deora tweeted: “PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Murli Deora) was of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud.”

 

In reply, Modi tweeted on Monday: “Thank You @milinddeora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. (sic).”

Deora again lauded Modi by tweeting in reply, “In my many interactions with my Democrat and Republican friends, they too acknowledge India’s leadership in the 21st century.”

Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: congress, milind deora, narendra modi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Chinmayanand: Rape survivor taken by cops on way to get protection from arrest

The ruling YSR Congress Party has claimed that the house where Naidu lived when he was chief minister was illegally built. (Photo: FIle)

Andhra body begins razing illegal houses, Naidu’s among them

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was questioning senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, on whether the divinity and the

'Even Muslims say Ayodhya to Hindus is like Mecca to them': Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different debit cards

The customers will have to pay the charges to SBI for transaction decline due to insufficient balance and cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs, effective from October 1.
 

Tata reveals Ziptron EV tech; will underpin future Tata EVs

The battery pack will come with an 8-year standard warranty.
 

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

The front face has a big off-centre ‘realme’ branding that somehow looks great, giving the brick a minimalistic yet funky look.
 

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
 

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials put up court notices outside Azam Khan's residence in UP

Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra govt gives Polavaram to MEIL, saves Rs 780 cr after re-tendering

The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Donald Trump meeting tonight in New York at 9.45 pm

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. (Photo: PTI)

Police can't attach immovable properties while investigating criminal cases, says SC

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of CrPC does not include the power of police to seize and attach immovable properties. (Photo: File)

'Let us wait for Modi-Trump meeting,' says MEA, India reasserts stand on J&K

The latest offer to mediate came a day after Trump shared a stage with PM Modi at
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham