'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 10:55 am IST
PM called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in same way the world has shown against challenges like climate change.
PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)
New York: In a veiled reference to China aiding Pakistan at various global platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, while adding that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force or FATF should be avoided for the objective to be realised.

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

 

"The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told reporters at a briefing while quoting Prime Minister Modi.

"The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced," Sarma said.

PM Modi called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change.

"He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism," Sarma said.

Sharing India's experiences, PM Modi said that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terror, extremism and radicalism.

"He suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multi-lateral level. He said India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation in capacity building of friendly countries in this area," Sarma said.

PM Modi on Monday also addressed the Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

 

...
