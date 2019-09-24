Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Tharoor falls prey t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 24, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Tharoor misspelt Indira as India. Soon the gaffe #IndiaGandhi, used as a hashtag in the tweet, began to trend.
Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)
 Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his cryptic tweets and use of words that leave people scratching their heads.

But on Monday, his luck ran out after making one big geographical error and – lo, behold -- a spelling mistake!

 

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega Houston rally that reverberated with the screams of over 50,000 Indian-Amercians.

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s.

Tharoor placed the event in USA in 1954, stating: “Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity.”

He also misspelt Indira as India. Soon the gaffe #IndiaGandhi, used as a hashtag in the tweet, began to trend.

Refer the event, netizens – including senior journalists -- pointed out that it was not USA the first Prime Minister was visiting, but a public rally in Moscow, USSR. It was also not 1954 as mentioned by Tharoor, but 1956.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s veiled attack on Modi’s popularity abroad fell flat on its face but he was quick to correct his mistake.

He later tweeted: “I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India.”

Of course, he is right! The respect is always for this country and the people that represent it. But a little fact-checking is always in order to avoid the ‘kerfuffle’, or shall we say the ‘farrago’, it left Twitteratti in.

Read: 'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, narendra modi, donald trump, howdy modi, jawaharlal nehru, indira gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Chinmayanand: Rape survivor taken by cops on way to get protection from arrest

The ruling YSR Congress Party has claimed that the house where Naidu lived when he was chief minister was illegally built. (Photo: FIle)

Andhra body begins razing illegal houses, Naidu’s among them

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was questioning senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, on whether the divinity and the

'Even Muslims say Ayodhya to Hindus is like Mecca to them': Supreme Court

Amidst the complaints of large-scale unemployment in the area, the candidates expressed their gratitude to the administration for carrying out the recruitment. (Photo: ANI)

'Thankful to Army': Over 6,000 youth take part in recruitment drive in J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tharoor falls prey to ‘farrago of distortions’ in tweet about Nehru-Indira

Tharoor shared a photo of India’s first Prime Minister’s Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi’s mega reception abroad in the 1950s. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SBI daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for different debit cards

The customers will have to pay the charges to SBI for transaction decline due to insufficient balance and cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs, effective from October 1.
 

Tata reveals Ziptron EV tech; will underpin future Tata EVs

The battery pack will come with an 8-year standard warranty.
 

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

The front face has a big off-centre ‘realme’ branding that somehow looks great, giving the brick a minimalistic yet funky look.
 

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
 

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand: Rape survivor taken by cops on way to get protection from arrest

(Photo: File)

Andhra body begins razing illegal houses, Naidu’s among them

The ruling YSR Congress Party has claimed that the house where Naidu lived when he was chief minister was illegally built. (Photo: FIle)

'Even Muslims say Ayodhya to Hindus is like Mecca to them': Supreme Court

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was questioning senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, on whether the divinity and the

'Thankful to Army': Over 6,000 youth take part in recruitment drive in J&K

Amidst the complaints of large-scale unemployment in the area, the candidates expressed their gratitude to the administration for carrying out the recruitment. (Photo: ANI)

Congress’ Milind Deora praises Modi’s Houston event, gets thank you from PM

Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham