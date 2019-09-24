World America 24 Sep 2019 Joining US after 9/1 ...
World, America

Joining US after 9/11 Pakistan’s one of biggest blunders: Imran Khan

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 9:36 am IST
After the US invasion following the 9/11 attack, Pakistan supported the American forces against the Taliban.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. (Photo: File)

New York: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. The previous governments "should not have pledged what they could not deliver", Khan said, referring to General Pervez Musharraf's decision to side with the US.

Pakistan was one of the three countries that recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan before the US invasion in 2001. After the US invasion following the 9/11 attack, Pakistan supported the American forces against the Taliban.

 

"In the 1980s, when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, Pakistan, helped by the US, organised the resistance to the Soviets. The ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) trained militants who were invited from all over the Muslim world for jihad against the Soviets," Mr Khan said in response to a question at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York City.

"And so we created these militant groups to fight the Soviets... Jihadis were heroes then. Come 1989, Soviets leave Afghanistan, the US packs up and leaves Afghanistan... And we were left with these groups," he added.

"Then comes 9/11, and Pakistan again joins the US in the war on terror and now we are required to go after these groups as terrorists. They were indoctrinated that fighting foreign occupation is jihad but now when the US arrived in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be terrorism," Khan said.

"So Pakistan took a real battering in this," he said, adding that Pakistan should have stayed neutral in the conflict.

He said there could be no military solution in Afghanistan, adding he will ask US President Donald Trump to resume peace talks.

"For 19 years if you have not been able to succeed, you are not going to be able to succeed in another 19 years," he added.

On Pakistan's fragile economy, Khan said his government had inherited "the biggest current account deficit" in the country's history and "so the first year has been a real struggle."

Khan thanked China for helping "when we were at the rock bottom".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: imran khan, us, donald trump, 9/11 attacks
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

India-US share 'most important relationship in world': Consul General of India

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

Mexico is bracing for a

As Thomas Cook collapses, Mexico braces for 'powerful' impact

Donald Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson

Donald Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un ‘could happen soon’

In comments during a later meeting, Trump said of North Korean diplomacy: “It’s moving along pretty well, actually.” (Photo :AP)

'You have stolen my dreams, my childhood': At UN, Greta Thunberg slams world leaders

The Swedish teen, who has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction, began by telling her audience:

'I trust Pakistan...,' says Trump, offers to mediate on Kashmir yet again

US President Donald Trump third time renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Information Minister)

‘Moment of truth’ at UN summit

Climate change protesters block traffic during a protest to shut down D.C. in Washington, DC. The protesters are urging for climate action and want the reallocation of the budget away from the military to fund a Green New Deal. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham