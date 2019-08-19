News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Monsoon Fury: Heavy rains lashed northern parts, leaving at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, while a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Read: 28 killed, 22 missing as heavy rains hit north India; Delhi, UP on flood alert

Mumbai crime: Five persons, including the mother, brother and "husband", of a teenage girl have been arrested on charges of forcing her into prostitution and rape, police said on Sunday.

Read: Mumbai teen married off, forced into flesh trade by mother; raped by brother

BJP's national president: BJP will elect its national president before December 31, said the party's working president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

Read: 'BJP will elect its national president before December 31,' says J P Nadda

Kashmir update: Thousands of people have been detained in Kashmir over fears of unrest after New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy two weeks ago,

Read: At least 4,000 detained over fears of unrest, most flown out of region: Govt sources

SC on Unnao rape case: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.

Read: SC grants CBI 2 more weeks to probe Unnao rape survivor's car accident

No Ayodhya hearing?: The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case could not take place in the Supreme Court on Monday due to unavailability of one of the five judges of the Constitution bench.

Read: Ayodhya dispute: No hearing in SC as Constitution bench judge unavailable

Karnataka cabinet expansion: The expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on Tuesday and 13 to 14 ministers are likely to be inducted, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Read: After a 'one-man' show for 3 weeks, K'taka to finally get cabinet tomorrow

Telangana crime: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his father, chopped his body into pieces and stored the body parts in plastic buckets at in home in Secunderabad.

Read: T'gana man kills father, chops off body, stores parts in plastic buckets

Delhi CM on monsoon crisis: With the water level of Yamuna river touching the danger mark on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the preparedness and relief measures undertaken by government departments.

Read: ‘Monitoring situation 24x7,’ says Delhi CM as Yamuna water level surges

Britain and Canada's diplomatic row: Stripping off the ISIS recruit 'Jihadi Jack' of his Bristish citizenship, his responsibility has fallen on Canada which is disappointed because of UK's unilateral decision.

Read: 'Jihadi Jack' stripped off British citizenship, Canada disappointed

China's 'musical' retort to Hong Kong: With the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Chinese media is sharing this rap song which sends a strong message.

Read: 'Hey Democracy!' China releases rap song retorting Hong Kong protests, see video

Indo-Pak relations: After India's retalliation to Pakistan's alleged ceasefire violation, Pakistan has summoned Indian envoy yet again.

Read: Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

China's warning to Canada: China on Sunday warned Canada against interfering in Hong Kong issue, saying the matter is "purely internal" and does not require any interference by any other country.

Read: China warns Canada against interfering in 'purely internal' Hong Kong matter

Amaravati Project and its impact on Singapore: Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read: How Singapore firms are being impacted by the stalled Amaravati project

Supreme Court gives ultimatum to complete trail on Tejpal's case: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in sexual assault case.

Read: 'Complete trial within 6 months': SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea

World Humanitarian Day: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged of human rights violation in the Kashmir region while asserting that the subject of human rights was very close to her heart.

Read: 'Human rights violations in Kashmir,' says Mamata on World Humanitarian Day

3-time Bihar chief minister no more: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Read: Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82

MNS backs Raj Thackeray in IL&FS probe: The MNS on Monday dubbed as "political vendetta" the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice to party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case.

Read: 'Political vendetta': MNS dubs ED’s notice to Raj Thackeray in IL&FS probe

11th week of Hong Kong protest: A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong Sunday in a defiant show to the city's leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

Read: Watch: Largest rally in weeks, 1.7 million protesters throng Hong Kong streets

Indian Army vs Sheha Rashid: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

Read: 'Baseless': Indian Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K situation

BJP MLA Anant Singh found at home: Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days.

Read: Not scared of arrest, will surrender in 3-4 days: Mokam MLA Anant Singh

Siddaramaiah lashes out at Yediyurappa: Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping saying that the government should also order an investigation into the alleged "Operation Lotus" that the JD(S)-Congress coalition claims pulled down its government.

Read: 'Probe Operation Lotus': Siddaramaiah attacks BJP on phone tapping case

Mission Chandrayaan 2: In a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, ISRO will fire Chandrayaan 2's liquid engine on Tuesday to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit.

Read: ISRO to inject Chandrayaan 2 into lunar orbit on Tuesday

Modi talk to Trump on Kashmir: In a 30-minute "warm and cordial" conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump talked on bilateral and regional matters on Monday.

Read: Fuelling violence not good for peace, PM talks to Trump on Kashmir

Law topper skips ceremony: Delhi skipped her convocation ceremony on Saturday to protest the manner in which sexual harassment charges were handled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Her gold medal was to be awarded by the CJI himself.

Read: CJI sex harassment case: Gold medallist skips convocation to protest clean chit

Priyanka attacks PM Modi: Launching yet another attack on the government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday provoked the Centre to break its silence on job losses and closure of companies. Sharing a collage of multiple Hindi newspaper articles, Vadra further sought accountability for the plunging economy.

Read: Why silent on job losses, economy, Priyanka asks Modi govt