Not scared of arrest, will surrender in 3-4 days: Mokam MLA Anant Singh

ANI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.
Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days. (Photo: ANI)
Patna: Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who is facing heat after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days.

"I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in next three-four days," Mokama MLA Singh said in a video message.

 

Earlier, the police officials had raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. During the raid, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village.

The legislator has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they seized banned arms and ammunitions from his residence.

Speaking about the charges filed against him, Singh claimed that he has never been to the house in the last 14 years from where the police recovered AK-47.

"I have never gone to that house in last 14 years so there is no question of me keeping and AK-47 there," he said.

On being asked if he has sought Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's help in the case, he said: "I wanted to talk to Nitish ji but I am not getting time. I will go to court and surrender there."

Late on the night of August 17, police went to arrest him but failed to do so.

"We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge any details, we will take further action accordingly," Superintendent of Police Patna Rural, Kantesh Mishra had told reporters here.

"The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh," police had said.

Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.

"I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded," he had said.

Last month, an audio went viral in which Singh was allegedly heard giving the contract to kill a person.

Tags: uapa, arms, ak-47 rifle, bjp, anant singh kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


