Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 Ayodhya dispute: No ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya dispute: No hearing in SC as Constitution bench judge unavailable

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Minutes before commencement of the hearing, lawyers on both sides were told by court staff that Justice Bobde was unavailable.
The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was scheduled to hear arguments of senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan, representing deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman', for the eighth day. (Representational Image)
 The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was scheduled to hear arguments of senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan, representing deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman', for the eighth day. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case could not take place in the Supreme Court on Monday due to unavailability of one of the five judges of the Constitution bench.

The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was scheduled to hear arguments of senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan, representing deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman', for the eighth day. Minutes before the commencement of the hearing, lawyers on both sides were told by the court staff that Justice S A Bobde was unavailable on Monday.

 

Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer are part of the bench which is hearing the appeal in the case. On Friday, Vaidyanathan had told the court that a "massive" temple of Lord Ram, dating back to the second century BC (Before Christ), existed at the disputed site in Ayodhya before the construction of Babri Masjid.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and 'Ram Lalla Virajman'. Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, leading to the protracted legal battle.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya dispute, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The MNS on Monday dubbed as 'political vendetta' the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice to party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case. (Photo: File)

'Political vendetta': MNS dubs ED’s notice to Raj Thackeray in IL&FS probe

A senior Srinagar district official said a few schools on the periphery were opened but in the old city and in civil lines areas, they remained shut due to violence over the past two days. (Photo: AP)

After 15 days of lockdown, teachers report to schools in J&K, students don't

It said that the search areas including the location of recoveries have been mapped for future reference and that the expedition was joined by a team of Indian Air Force on August 6, 2019 to augment the search and identification efforts. (Photo: ANI)

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)

Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
 

Bad news for Apple as upcoming iPhone 11 upgrades leak

The iPhone 11 may be a bigger upgrade than imagined. (Photo: CultofMac)
 

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

It said that the search areas including the location of recoveries have been mapped for future reference and that the expedition was joined by a team of Indian Air Force on August 6, 2019 to augment the search and identification efforts. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan steps into Akshay Kumar's shoes for horror-comedy

Kartik Aaryan featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After 15 days of lockdown, teachers report to schools in J&K, students don't

A senior Srinagar district official said a few schools on the periphery were opened but in the old city and in civil lines areas, they remained shut due to violence over the past two days. (Photo: AP)

Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)

'Jihadi Jack' stripped off British citizenship, Canada disappointed

'The government of Canada is aware that the United Kingdom revoked the citizenship of Jack Letts,' Ralph Goodale, Canada's Public Safety Minister, said in a statement. 'Terrorism knows no borders, so countries need to work together to keep each other safe. Canada is disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to off-load their responsibilities,' the statement read. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Delhi man injured by kite string in area where another got throat slit

A 35-year-old man was injured after his throat was slit by glass-coated kite string in Paschim Vihar while he was returning home with his wife and daughter on a scooter, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

SC grants CBI 2 more weeks to probe Unnao rape survivor's car accident

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham