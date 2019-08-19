T'gana man kills father, chops off body, stores parts in plastic buckets

Police officers were shocked to find the head, hands, legs and other body parts stuffed inside as many as eight plastic buckets. (Representational Image)

Secunderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his father, chopped his body into pieces and stored the body parts in plastic buckets at in home in Secunderabad. According to NDTV report, the accused reportedly forced his mother and sister to help through threats and blackmail.

The victim has been identified as Maruti Kishan (80). He was a retired Indian Railways employee. The accused is his son Kishan (39) who is absconding. Kishan was reportedly jobless and quarrelled with his father over money.

Police official said, “The accused would mix small amounts of Datura (a poisonous plant) in the victim's drink, so he would fall asleep after drinking and not create a nuisance. On Friday, a larger quantity was mixed and the man died, after which the son chopped up his body with a kitchen knife.”

The mother and sister claimed that they participated against their will.

The heinous crime became public after two days, when neighbours complained of foul odour from the house.

Police officers were shocked to find the head, hands, legs and other body parts stuffed inside as many as eight plastic buckets. The accused had been unable to dispose of the dismembered parts because they were worried it would have been noticed by the neighbours.