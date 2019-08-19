Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 'Baseless' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Baseless': Indian Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K situation

ANI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the Army camp and 'interrogated' (tortured).
The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them 'baseless'. (Photo: File)
 The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them 'baseless'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

"Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.

 

In a series of tweets, Rashid had on Sunday said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc."

Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)."

"A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open today in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

...
Tags: indian army, shehla rashid, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping. (Photo: File)

'Probe Operation Lotus': Siddaramaiah attacks BJP on phone tapping case

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life. (Representational Image)

Bodies of teen kept in rock salt in Maharashtra hospital to 'bring them back to life'

'Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),' Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

15 killed, 35 injured as container truck collides with bus in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi to receive UAE's highest civil honour on August 23

The Prime Minister will first travel to United Arab Emirates where he would receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the country, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 

New iPhone 11 Pro leaks

Does Apple have a trick up its sleeve with the upcoming iPhone 11 Pro? (Photo: Hasan Kaymak Innovations)
 

Looking to buy a home? Consider a repo linked: Home loan

The repo-linked loans will hopefully transmit rate cuts in a more efficient manner.
 

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

WhatsApp has introduced some handy features to enhance your experience. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Robots require reason to work with humans in future

Researchers explored the issue of robots using objects. 'Grasping' is an action perfected long ago in nature but one which represents the cutting-edge of robotics research. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has a wide variety of culinary experiences and we are confident that the robots will be welcomed with open arms in Bengaluru, Robot Restaurant founder Venkatesh Rajendaran said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

'Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),' Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

11 killed, 15 injured as container truck collides with bus in Maharashtra

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

To create awareness about sexual assault, people take out candle march in T’gana

A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime. (Photo: ANI/ Representational Image)

'BJP will elect its national president before December 31,' says J P Nadda

The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30. (Photo: ANI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for conversation on reservation

Bhagwat said he had spoken on reservation earlier as well, but it created a lot of noise and the whole discussion diverted from the actual issue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham