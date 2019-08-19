Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 'Complete trial with ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Complete trial within 6 months': SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 19, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 11:04 am IST
According to Tejpal’s lawyer the allegations of rape against the senior journalist were tailor-made and had no truth.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in sexual assault case.

The apex court also asked the Goa lower court to complete the trial within six months against Tarun Tejpal.

 

After a Goa court ordered him to stand the trial, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court, seeking the charges of rape and wrongful confinement against him quashed. The trial in the case, which is going on in a local court in Goa, was put on hold after Tejpal moved Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had asked the founder-editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal that why did he apologise to his former colleague if he claimed the sexual assault charges against him were false.

In 2017, charges were framed against journalist Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping a junior colleague four years ago in a Goa court.

A junior colleague of Tejpal had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in 2013, triggering massive public outrage. He is currently out on bail.

Tags: supreme court, tarun tejpal, tehelka, case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


