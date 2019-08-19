Nation Current Affairs 19 Aug 2019 28 killed, 22 missin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

28 killed, 22 missing as rain lashes in north India, Delhi on alert

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 7:56 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 7:57 am IST
Due to heavy rains, district officials have ordered closure of educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.
Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded a high alert in the two states. (Photo: PTI)
 Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded a high alert in the two states. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed northern parts, leaving at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, while a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana has asked the Army to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.

 

At least 22 people, including two Nepalese, were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while three people died and 22 went missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. Three people lost their lives in Punjab.

In southern India, the death toll in flood-ravaged Kerala climbed to 121 with the retrieval of more bodies. Ground Penetrating Radars were put into use to locate bodies at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where massive landslides had wiped out two villages.

Delhi witnessed rains with the maximum temperature settling at 29.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

As the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level, the Delhi government sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark, officials said.

An official said the Yamuna river was flowing at 203.37 metre on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further in next 24 hours after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Harayana at 5 pm.

In Uttar Pradesh, several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Similarly, the Sharda river at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra river at Elginbridge are flowing above the red mark, the Central Water Commission said.

In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.

Heavy rains remained unabated in Himachal Pradesh, leaving at least 22 people, including two Nepalese, dead and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in the state.

Nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office here, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident.

Due to heavy rains, district officials in the state have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.

Gates of the Pandoh and the Nathpa Jhakri dams in Himachal Pradesh are being opened as the water level in the Beas and Sutlej rivers is very high. People have been requested to stay away from rivers, rivulets and streams to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

Train services between Shimla and Kalka were disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in the state.

Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded a high alert in the two states.

Following heavy rains in Aol village of Punjab, three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed.

Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

In Rajasthan, water has started receding and there was no flood-like situation anywhere in the state. An official said 49 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since June 15 and 500 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas.

In West Bengal, weather in large parts of south Bengal, including the metropolis, improved after two days of torrential rain that led to waterlogging in many areas and snapped road links at several places.

Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood with the MeT office predicting more showers during the next two days.

...
Tags: monsoon, flood, flood alert, met
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Speaking at the event, Nadda said that the BJP will elect its national president before December 31. (Photo: ANI)

Around 60 prominent TDP leaders join BJP in Telangana

The police suspects that the man could have been murdered and has sent the body for the post-mortem examination to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Medical representative’s body found

The duo started quarrelling over a petty issue, following which C. Srinivas Reddy attacked the MPP leader with a beer bottle. (Representational image)

Mandal leader of Kotepally hurt in attack

P Sesuraja said the Sri Lankan Navy personnel came to the area around 11 pm on Saturday in seven patrol boats and frightened the fishermen by turning on giant lights.

Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Lanka navy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robots require reason to work with humans in future

Researchers explored the issue of robots using objects. 'Grasping' is an action perfected long ago in nature but one which represents the cutting-edge of robotics research. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has a wide variety of culinary experiences and we are confident that the robots will be welcomed with open arms in Bengaluru, Robot Restaurant founder Venkatesh Rajendaran said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Making life better for poor, differently abled students: Vinyasa Trust

Students of Vinyasa Trust for Differently Challenged Institute participate in a group activity.

‘Smart IDs’ for students of government and aided schools: R Duraikannu

R.Duraikannu, state Agriculture minister and R. Vaithilingam MP browsing books at the book fair after inauguration at Thanjavur on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Peacock dance cheers dry Ramnad

A peacock does a splendorous dance near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, apparently buoyed by the cloud patches.

‘Ignite’ initiative formally launched at NIT-Tiruchy

S. Sivarasu

Tamil Nadu pressing for zero GST for handlooms: O S Manian

Speaking to reporters after participating in a private function here, he said though the GST rate for handloom sector has been reduced from 12 per cent to five per cent in a bid to make handloom weaving sustainable for the vast majority of poor weavers under the cooperative sector, “we are making every effort to completely exempt handlooms from the purview of GST.” (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham