Fuelling violence not good for peace, PM talks to Trump on Kashmir

PM Modi expressed the need for an early meet between Commerce Minister of India and US Trade Representative to discuss bilateral trade prospects. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a 30-minute "warm and cordial" conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump talked on bilateral and regional matters on Monday.

Pressing on the need to detain political leaders, PM Modi told Trump it was necessary to ensure peace.

''Extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace'', PM told Trump in the telephonic conversation.

PM also highlighted the importance of creating a terror-free environment and eschewing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi expressed the need for an early meet between Commerce Minister of India and US Trade Representative to discuss bilateral trade prospects.

PM reiterated New Delhi's longstanding and unwavering commitment to working for a united, secure and democratic Afghanistan.