Nation Politics 19 Aug 2019 'Probe Operation Lot ...
Nation, Politics

'Probe Operation Lotus': Siddaramaiah attacks BJP on phone tapping case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 19, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Kumaraswamy also alleged that he was being targeted by regional electronic media channels.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to order a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping saying that the government should also order an investigation into the alleged "Operation Lotus" that the JD(S)-Congress coalition claims pulled down its government.

Siddaramaiah on Sunday tweeted: "I welcome the decision of @BSYBJP to hand over the phone tapping case to CBI. But, in the past, @BJP4India has used CBI as its puppet to unleash its venomous political vendetta. Hope @BJP4Karnataka leaders does not have similar intentions this time."

 

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a CBI investigation into the allegations of phone-tapping during the coalition government of the Congress and H D Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday.

"On the telephone tapping issue. Several leaders, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, have said it should be probed and truth should come out, so I have decided to order a CBI probe. Tomorrow itself I will order the probe," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He also said it was the expectation of the people of the state that a detailed inquiry should be made and the culprits punished.

Yediyurappa's announcement comes amid signs that the scandal is gaining political steam ever since disqualified JDS MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the JD(S) state president and turned rebel later, last week dropped the political bomb, accusing the H D Kumarswamy government of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 leaders, including him.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case which will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

'I am ready to face any investigation into the telephone taping issue. Let there be an international-level enquiry on phone taping charges against me," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Belthangady town here.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that he was being targeted by regional electronic media channels.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy on his part has denied the allegations. "There was no need for me to remain in and save the chair (of CM) by tapping phones. Allegations made against me by some people in this matter is far from truth," he had tweeted.

Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, M Mallikarjuna Kharge and home minister in the alliance government M B Patil, have sought a probe while another key party leader and former minister D K Shivakumar has rejected the snooping charges and appeared to side with Kumaraswamy.

Several BJP leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, have directly accused Kumaraswamy of being behind the episode to save his government which was then rocked by dissidence within.

According to reports, phones of those close to Siddaramaiah, who was the then coalition coordination committee chief, had come under the watch of the government.

Vishwanath had also claimed snooping would not have happened without the knowledge of the then Chief Minister as the intelligence wing was under his control.

The coalition government ultimately collapsed last month with the chief minister losing the trust vote in the assembly.

The controversy surfaced as Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao earlier this month ordered an inquiry into phone tapping incident against the backdrop of a recently leaked telephone conversation purportedly between him and someone in Delhi lobbying on his behalf with some politicians for the post he is occupying now.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, yediyurappa, phone tapping, kumaraswamy, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life. (Representational Image)

Bodies of teen kept in rock salt in Maharashtra hospital to 'bring them back to life'

'Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),' Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them 'baseless'. (Photo: File)

'Baseless': Indian Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K situation

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

15 killed, 35 injured as container truck collides with bus in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi to receive UAE's highest civil honour on August 23

The Prime Minister will first travel to United Arab Emirates where he would receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the country, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 

New iPhone 11 Pro leaks

Does Apple have a trick up its sleeve with the upcoming iPhone 11 Pro? (Photo: Hasan Kaymak Innovations)
 

Looking to buy a home? Consider a repo linked: Home loan

The repo-linked loans will hopefully transmit rate cuts in a more efficient manner.
 

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

WhatsApp has introduced some handy features to enhance your experience. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Robots require reason to work with humans in future

Researchers explored the issue of robots using objects. 'Grasping' is an action perfected long ago in nature but one which represents the cutting-edge of robotics research. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has a wide variety of culinary experiences and we are confident that the robots will be welcomed with open arms in Bengaluru, Robot Restaurant founder Venkatesh Rajendaran said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Crows’: Sharad Pawar labels leaders who left his party, joined others

Sharad Pawar on Sunday said fielding fresh faces in the upcoming Assembly polls was being considered by the party. (Photo: File)

Around 60 prominent TDP leaders join BJP in Telangana

Speaking at the event, Nadda said that the BJP will elect its national president before December 31. (Photo: ANI)

Jungle Raj in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath rule: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also appealed to Madhya Pradesh government to provide life-time pension to those who had lost their eyesight after a cataract operation in a private Indore hospital recently. (Photo: ANI)

‘Congress has lost its way’: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir

Continuing his tirade against the Congress leaders, Bhupinder Hooda said that like others, he never compromises when it comes to patriotism and self-respect. (Photo: ANI)

200 former MPs yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi

The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham