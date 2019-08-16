News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No pension for Major General: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday confirmed that the punishment of dismissal has been awarded to a Major General from service in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Read | Major General sacked without pension over sexual abuse, confirms Rawat

Thar Express to Karachi cancelled: India on Friday suspended weekly Thar Link Express which connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan, a railway official said.

Read | India suspends Thar Link Express till further orders

Kejriwal boast AAP workers on his birthday: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly election next year as he lauded the contribution of his party workers on his birthday.

Read | 'Will win all 70 seats': Kejriwal shows confidence ahead of Assembly polls

Ayodhya land dispute case: The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Read | Photos of deities found at disputed site in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla’s advocate to SC

Hong Kong rejects China's intervention: Hong Kong's police are confident they have the resources to continue battling pro-democracy protesters, even if violence escalates further, pouring cold water on concerns that the authoritarian mainland might need to intervene.

Read | ‘No need for China intervention,’ says bruised but unbowed Hong Kong police

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah: Iltija Javed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has released a second voice message in which she said she was detained at her home, days after her mother was arrested.

Read | 'Kashmiris caged like animals': Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh on India's nuclear policy: Amid India’s increasing bilateral tensions with Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted that India may abandon its ‘No First Use’ police on nuclear weapons.

Read | India’s 'No First Use' policy may change based on circumstances: Rajnath Singh

Supreme Court on Kashmir issue: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days. The government said: "Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually."

Read | Situation in J&K will improve over next few days: Centre to SC

Coloured wrist bands in Tamil Nadu: Days after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu Education Department was making students wear different-coloured wrist bands based on their castes, Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said that no action would be taken in the matter.

Read | 'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Another feather added in Air India's cap: Air India flew over the North Pole on Independence Day, becoming the first Indian airline to operate commercial flights over the polar region.

Read | Air India becomes 1st Indian airline to fly over zero degree North Pole on I-Day

Jagan Mohan Reddy announces new schemes: In his maiden Independence Day speech on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government would continue with current policies.

Read | Andhra CM launches new system to ensure doorstep delivery of basic facilities

Yediyurappa in New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he would be in Delhi for the next two days during which he would hold talks with party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

Read | Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

Trump on mass shooting: “We don’t want crazy people owning guns,” the President told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. “It’s them. They pull the trigger. The gun doesn’t pull the trigger. They pull the trigger. So we have to look very seriously at mental illness.”

Read | ‘They pull the trigger’: Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill

Trump to buy Greenland?: US President Donald Trump hasn't forgotten his old job — the world's most-famous real estate developer said he wants the US to acquire the world's biggest island, according to a report.

Read | Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

China affected by trade war: US President Donald Trump has said that China is doing very poorly as a result of the trade war and the "longer it goes on, the stronger we get".

Read: Trade war has crippled China: Donald Trump

Anti-India protests in Kashmir:In a bid to target India after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani authorities are now seen encouraging terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and United Jihad Council (UJC), headed by Syed Salahudeen. The terror outfits are seen regrouping with an aim to launch 'jihad' against India from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Read | Anti-India protests in Pakistan call for jihad in Kashmir

Tribute to Vajpayee: Remembering one of the tallest leaders and founder member of the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here.

Read | President, PM Modi remember Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Schools to repoen in Kashmir: All schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday. Earlier, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had directed the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and all government offices to resume normal functioning from today.

Read | J&K: Schools, educational institutions will reopen from August 19