India’s 'No First Use' policy may change based on circumstances: Rajnath Singh

He made the major statement in Pokhran on the death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Singh said, 'Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.' ( Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Amid India’s increasing bilateral tensions with Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted that India may abandon its ‘No First Use’ police on nuclear weapons.

Singh said, “Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

 

He made the major statement in Pokhran on the death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where India had in 1998 secretly conducted five nuclear tests.

A No First Use (NFU) policy refers to a pledge by a nuclear power not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons.

