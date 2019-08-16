Nation Other News 16 Aug 2019 President, PM pay tr ...
Nation, In Other News

President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

ANI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.
Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. (Photo:ANI)
 Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi: Remembering one of the tallest leaders and founder member of the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here.

The BJP stalwart died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda and other leaders of the party paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial.

Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at his death anniversary function.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

...
Tags: vajpayee, sadaiv atal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his Independence Day address

He talked about a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the flood-hit parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind today

Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham