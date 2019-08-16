Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 Situation in J&K wil ...
Situation in J&K will improve over next few days: Centre to SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 16, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that there had been some change in the situation.
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days. The government said: "Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually."

Amid lockdown in the Valley for more than 10 days, Centre’s response came to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the restrictions on the media.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Najeer said, "We would like to give little time. We have read in newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually. Therefore, we will take up the petition with other connected matters. We also got a call today from Chief Justice of J&K High Court."

"We will see when the matter can be listed for hearing. We will fix a date on the administrative side," the bench said.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, said there was a need for early restoration of communication mode for journalists to carry out their work.

