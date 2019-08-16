J&K: Schools, educational institutions will reopen from August 19

The government had imposed section 144 prohibiting an assembly of more than three persons at a particular place. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Ten days after the central government abrogated Article 370 and thereby Article 35A withdrawing the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, government sources have confirmed that schools and educational institutions will reopen from August 19.

Government offices and institutions were shut down as the state was under complete lockdown apprehending tensions and protests.

The government had imposed section 144 prohibiting an assembly of more than three persons at a particular place.

The centre had sent additional troops of paramilitary forces to cater to any untoward situation. Network services were also suspended in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days. The government said, "Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually."

Amid lockdown in the Valley for more than 10 days, Centre’s response came to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the restrictions on the media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Najeer said, "We would like to give little time. We have read in a newspaper today that landline and broadband connections are being restored gradually. Therefore, we will take up the petition with other connected matters. We also got a call today from Chief Justice of J&K High Court."

"We will see when the matter can be listed for hearing. We will fix a date on the administrative side," the bench said.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that there had been some change in the situation.