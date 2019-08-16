Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 Andhra CM launches n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra CM launches new system to ensure doorstep delivery of basic facilities

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 16, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Reddy listed out the welfare schemes and legislations that his government has undertaken during its two-and-a-half months of governance.
He also announced that village secretariats will be launched from October 2, transforming the volunteers into a bridge between the government and the people. (Photo: File)
 He also announced that village secretariats will be launched from October 2, transforming the volunteers into a bridge between the government and the people. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: In his maiden Independence Day speech on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government would continue with current policies. According to News18 report, he defended the legislations that were recently enacted including providing reservation in jobs for locals.  He said the government has taken many path-breaking decisions and would stick to it.

In his address, Reddy listed out the welfare schemes and legislations that his government has undertaken during its two-and-a-half months of governance. Reddy launched his government’s flagship programme “Village Volunteers System” for taking governance to people’s door-steps by involving over 2.8 lakh volunteers.

 

He also announced that village secretariats will be launched from October 2, transforming the volunteers into a bridge between the government and the people. The volunteers would first identify the beneficiaries, get to know their problems, and then delineate the schemes being provided by the government for them. The Chief Minister said the scheme would be able to reach the poorest of the poor and make all the villages self-sufficient.

The idea behind implementing the scheme is to infuse confidence among the people and to ensure basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Reddy also announced that YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme would start from October 15 under which, free electricity will be provided to farmers and each farmer will get Rs 12,500 per year for the next four years.

Speaking about ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme which would be launched on January 26 next year, Reddy said all mothers will be given Rs 15,000 per year to educate their children.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, welfare schemes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

She demanded an explanation for her alleged detention and said that security personnel cited her media interviews as the reason for her detention. (Photo: Social media)

'Kashmiris caged like animals': Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah

The Indian Army has also strengthened its vigil along the LoC and kept its personnel on high alert to effectively deal with any 'misadventure' by Pakistan, a senior military official said. (Representational Image)

'Baseless, fictitious': Army rejects Pak's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers in J&K

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth split gets ugly with drug, cheating allegations

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus.
 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Baseless, fictitious': Army rejects Pak's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers in J&K

The Indian Army has also strengthened its vigil along the LoC and kept its personnel on high alert to effectively deal with any 'misadventure' by Pakistan, a senior military official said. (Representational Image)

U'khand's unique stone throwing festival leaves over 100 injured in 10 minutes

Locals believe that the goddess was pleased only after blood, equivalent to a human sacrifice, is shed during the sport, which was witnessed by thousands of people. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into wall in Kolkata, held

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Witnessed Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16 fighter jet,' says Squadron Leader

Recounting the chain of events of the two operations, the officer said after conducting the Balakot airstrike successfully, the IAF was expecting retaliation by the enemy, which ultimately came. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham