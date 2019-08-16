Nation Current Affairs 16 Aug 2019 Yediyurappa in Delhi ...
Yediyurappa in Delhi for next 2 days to discuss K'taka cabinet expansion

Published Aug 16, 2019
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Yeddy said he would discuss several developmental works concerning state and central relief to flood and ravaged districts.
Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he would be in Delhi for the next two days during which he would hold talks with party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

The Chief Minister, who left for the national capital on Thursday night, would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of union ministers during his visit. Yediyurappa said he would also discuss several developmental works concerning the state and central relief to flood and ravaged districts.

 

"On Friday morning at 10 am, meeting has been fixed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on certain developmental works relating to the state I will be meeting several ministers, including the Railway Minister among others," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I will be in Delhi on Friday and the day after...I will also talk to Amit Shah regarding cabinet and come to final decision before coming back." Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 and proved his government's majority on the floor of the assembly on July 29, is yet to induct any ministers into his cabinet.

With Yediyurappa heading a "one-man" Cabinet and with no Ministers, other than Bengaluru City in all other districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildhars had to hoist the national flag during Independence day celebrations on Thursday.

In the normal course, ministers do the honours at district headquarters. According to party sources, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round. Opposition parties, the Congress and JD(S), have hit out at the BJP over the delay in cabinet expansion, and had even raised questions about government's existence.

They had even said Yediyurappa's one man cabinet administration "resembled Presidents rule." Meanwhile, lobbying has also started within the BJP for ministership with supporters of former Minister Baburao Chinchansur, who left Congress and joined the saffron party last year and was instrumental in it defeating Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalburgi in the Lok Sabha polls, meeting Yediyurappa with a demand to induct him into the Ministry.

According to the chief minister's schedule, Yediyurappa would meet Union Railway Minister and Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Friday evening. On Saturday, he would meet several union ministers.

According to sources, Yediyurappa during the meeting with the Prime Minister and central ministers would seek central aid for the flood ravaged state, where relief and rehabilitation work is under progress.

Responding to a question about alleged delay by the Centre in releasing flood relief, Yediyurappa said, "Why delay...there is a calamity in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka also, they will consider everything..."

Karnataka had recently requested the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. According to the government, 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days.

