Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 A week after Yeddy t ...
Nation, Politics

A week after Yeddy took charge, K'taka still without Cabinet; Oppn demand answers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.
After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)
 After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: It has been a week since BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the state has no Cabinet. Yediyurappa is the only minister in his Council of Ministers. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.

After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session.

 

According to News18 report, a close associate of Yediyurappa said, “He wanted to have a Cabinet immediately. It seems that the high command has applied the brakes. There are many factions and he has to accommodate them all. The issue regarding the disqualified MLAs has to be addressed first. Yediyurappa is a man of his word and he does not want to ditch them, which is why the Cabinet formation is taking time.”

A few days ago, a delegation of several Lingayat leaders had met Yediyurappa, demanding that at least four cabinet berths be allocated to a particular sub-caste. Yediyurappa told them he had to accommodate several disqualified MLAs who had sacrificed their positions for him.

Since the disqualified MLAs have challenged the decision of the Speaker in Supreme Court, Yediyurappa cannot accommodate them unless the apex court gives a stay and restores their position.

“There is no government in Karnataka. There are no ministers and governance has come to a standstill. The state is facing a severe drought and the government is only interested in power, not the welfare of the people,” the opposition said in a statement.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

'After Parliament passed a law on triple talaq criminalizing it, we have decided that we will not issue any fatwa in such matters. Nothing in writing will be given by us as if someone approaches the police or law court we might land into complex intricacies of the law,' said Maulana Shahabuddin, official spokesperson of the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat. (Photo: ANI)

No more fatwa: Triple Talaq lauded in Bareilly's Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat

The order in this regard was issued by District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: DM issues order to cancel arms licenses of expelled BJP MLA

Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

7 maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, huge cache of weapons seized

Army camp photos, videos and soldiers duties routine have also been found in mobile phones of the accused. (Representational Image)

3 Pakistani agents arrested for spying on military camp



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

Former minister D Umamaheswar Rao and former MLA T Sowmya were among the protestors. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi clan missing from Haryana Congress posters on social media

The posters about a

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son Nikhil to contest polls from KR Pete

The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region. (Photo: File)

One who leaves PM Modi will gets destroyed; warns Maharashtra CM

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham