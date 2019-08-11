Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Help us, need Rs 300 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Help us, need Rs 3000 crore: BS Yediyurappa to Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 11, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Mr Yediyurappa told the media he would meet PM Narendra Modi and petition him to sanction Rs 3,000 crore to help thousands of families.
BS Yediyurappa
Bengaluru: At the end of a three-day whirlwind tour of areas ravaged by floods in north Karnataka, CM B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday formally requested the Union government to make available at least Rs 3,000 crores immediately to pay compensation to families which lost their kin, crops and property with initial estimates pegging the total loss at Rs 6,000 crores.  

Mr Yediyurappa told the media he would meet PM Narendra Modi and petition him to sanction Rs 3,000 crore to help thousands of families in dire straits financially.

 

“Normal life has been affected, scores of villages inundated, many parts of the state are cut off owing to landslides in 16 districts. Rs 100 cr has been released to each of the flood affected districts,” he said.

