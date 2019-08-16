'Kashmiris caged like animals': Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah

She demanded an explanation for her alleged detention and said that security personnel cited her media interviews as the reason for her detention. (Photo: Social media)

Srinagar: Iltija Javed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has released a second voice message in which she said she was detained at her home, days after her mother was arrested, reported NDTV.

She has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that she has been "threatened with dire consequences" if she spoke to the media again. In her letter, she wrote: "Today while the rest of the country celebrates India's Independence Day, Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights."

She demanded an explanation for her alleged detention and said that security personnel cited her media interviews as the reason for her detention. "I've been threatened with dire consequences if I speak up again," she wrote.

Earlier, she had released a voice note as almost all lines of communication with Kashmir have been snapped by the government to prevent a backlash to Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 and dividing the state into two Union Territories.

"I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up," she said in the audio message.

As the lockdown in the Kashmir Valley continues, state’s prominent political leaders remain under arrest, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.