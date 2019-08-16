Major General serving in Assam Rifles dismissed without pension over sexual abuse

An Army Major General serving from Assam Rifles in the north east has been dismissed without pension over a case of sexual harassment involving another serving officer. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: An Army Major General serving from Assam Rifles in the north east has been dismissed without pension over a case of sexual harassment involving another serving officer.

The court martial proceedings were confirmed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday, even though the orders were signed by the Army chief in July itself.

"Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has confirmed the sentence awarded to the officer. The decision of the Chief of Army Staff was intimated to the Major General by the 2 Corps Commander Lt Gen MJS Kahlon today in Ambala," Army officials told news agency ANI.

In December last year, an Army General Court Martial had recommended the dismissal of the Major General.

The alleged sexual harassment incident took place in late 2016 when the Major General was attached to Chandimandir under the Army's Western Command, reported ANI.

The officer had denied the charges against him by the Captain-rank woman officer.