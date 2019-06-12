News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Cricket World Cup 2019

Published Jun 12, 2019

Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Cyclone Vayu: Cyclone ‘Vayu’ intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

 

UP journalist thrashed by cops: The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24. The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

PNB scam: The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday denied bail to Nirav Modi. It was his fourth attempt to secure bail in the ongoing extradition case which failed after the judge said there is compelling evidence that he has tried to interfere with witness statements.

Chandrayaan-2: Addressing a media briefing, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes.

PM Modi's travel plan to SCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft won't fly over Pakistan on its way to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for regional meet Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that starts on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

US-Mexico issue: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stood by his comments that part of the migrant deal with Mexico announced over the weekend had yet to be made public, even after Mexican officials’ unveiled new details of the agreement.

Who will be BJP president?: Amit Shah, who is now the Union Home Minister may continue as BJP president until the organisation elections in the party are over.

Hong Kong against new extradition law: Violent clashes again broke out in Hong Kong on Wednesday as police tried to stop protesters storming the city's parliament, while tens of thousands of people blocked key arteries in a show of strength against government plans to allow extraditions to China.

Kolkata doctors on strike: Government hospitals in Bengal are in turmoil on Wednesday following a complete shutdown and senior doctors join protests into the second day over the attack of one of their colleagues in NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Azam Khan's dissent on madrasas being connected with mainstream education: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur."

Maoists arrested: The Gadchiroli Police have arrested senior naxal leaders Narmada and her husband Kiran from Sironcha, the border town adjoining Telangana’s Adilabad.

Government bans arms traders: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has banned all transactions and dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's firm Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd and its Group companies as well as functionaries until further orders.

Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report: The House Intelligence Committee has invited two former leaders of the FBI’s national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller’s investigation.The move makes it easier to sue Trump administration officials and potential witnesses.

