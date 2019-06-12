News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Cyclone Vayu: Cyclone ‘Vayu’ intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read | Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat tomorrow; schools, colleges closed

UP journalist thrashed by cops: The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24. The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

Read | 'Urinated in mouth, stripped': UP journalist faces wrath of cops

PNB scam: The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday denied bail to Nirav Modi. It was his fourth attempt to secure bail in the ongoing extradition case which failed after the judge said there is compelling evidence that he has tried to interfere with witness statements.

Read | Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for fourth time by UK High Court

Chandrayaan-2: Addressing a media briefing, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes.

Read | Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, to take off on July 15

PM Modi's travel plan to SCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft won't fly over Pakistan on its way to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for regional meet Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that starts on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

Read | PM's aircraft not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

US-Mexico issue: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stood by his comments that part of the migrant deal with Mexico announced over the weekend had yet to be made public, even after Mexican officials’ unveiled new details of the agreement.

Read | 'Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not been revealed,' tweets Trump

Who will be BJP president?: Amit Shah, who is now the Union Home Minister may continue as BJP president until the organisation elections in the party are over.

Read | Amit Shah may continue as BJP president till December: report

Hong Kong against new extradition law: Violent clashes again broke out in Hong Kong on Wednesday as police tried to stop protesters storming the city's parliament, while tens of thousands of people blocked key arteries in a show of strength against government plans to allow extraditions to China.

Read | Protests grow fierce in Hong Kong over extradition law, attempt to storm Parliament

Kolkata doctors on strike: Government hospitals in Bengal are in turmoil on Wednesday following a complete shutdown and senior doctors join protests into the second day over the attack of one of their colleagues in NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Read | Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

Azam Khan's dissent on madrasas being connected with mainstream education: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur."

Read | Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur: Azam Khan

Maoists arrested: The Gadchiroli Police have arrested senior naxal leaders Narmada and her husband Kiran from Sironcha, the border town adjoining Telangana’s Adilabad.

Read | Maoist leaders Narmada, her husband arrested in Gadchiroli

Government bans arms traders: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has banned all transactions and dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's firm Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd and its Group companies as well as functionaries until further orders.

Read | Government bans dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report: The House Intelligence Committee has invited two former leaders of the FBI’s national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller’s investigation.The move makes it easier to sue Trump administration officials and potential witnesses.

Read | Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report, Russian threat