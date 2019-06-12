Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jun 2019 Madrasas don't ...
Nation, Politics

Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur: Azam Khan

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Khan was critical over Centre's decision that Madrasas across India will be connected with mainstream education.
'If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture and midday meal facility,' Khan said. (Photo: ANI)
 'If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture and midday meal facility,' Khan said. (Photo: ANI)

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur."

Godse had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi while Pragya Singh Thakur, current BJP MP from Bhopal, is an accused in Malegaon blast.

 

On being asked to respond on Centre's decision to connect madrasas to mainstream education, Khan said, "Madrasas don't breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Thakur. See that first, announce that those propagating thoughts of Nathuram Godse will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won't be rewarded."

Khan, who is known for giving such controversial statements, said that if the central government wants to help madrasas then they should improve their standard.

"Religious teachings are imparted at madrasas. At the very same madrasas, English, Hindi and Maths are taught. This has always been done. If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture and midday meal facility," Khan, SP MP from Rampur said on Tuesday.

While the SP leader turned out to be critical over Centre's decision that Madrasas across India will be connected with mainstream education for the betterment of children studying in the Islamic seminaries, on the other hand, Muslim clerics have hailed it.

Naqvi on Tuesday announced, "Madrasas are in large number across the country. They will be connected with the formal education and mainstream education so that those children studying there can also contribute in the development of the society."

"Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students. This programme will be launched next month," Naqvi wrote on Twitter.

Modernisation of Madrasas is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

"To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through '3Es- Education, Employment and Empowerment,' various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to five crore students in next five years," the union minister informed.

Free-coaching for central and state administrative services, banking services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive services will be provided to economically weak Minority- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi youths, Naqvi added.

...
Tags: madrasas, samajwadi party, azam khan, mukhtar naqvi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The forest minister of the state, Govind Singh said that despite all efforts to sensitize the people about the forest they could not stop these incidents. (Photo: File)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed more than 500 cases of forest fire

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: AP)

Congress gears up for Delhi assembly elections, women representation compulsory

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. (Photo: Representational images)

Cyclone Vayu: Heavy rainfall expected in Guajarat, state on high alert

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jayalalithaa would have said ‘no’ to smart city at people’s cost

M.Rangasamy, former MLA and treasurer of AMMK speaking to people of west and north alankams in Thanjavur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Votes of minority community members are a 'blessing': Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo: file)

Two men arrested in Karnataka for 'abusive' video against Deve Gowda family

On a complaint from a ruling JD(S) office-bearer, the two, said to be party supporters, were arrested Saturday under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Ranjan Singh is JD(U) parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha

It is worth mentioning that the JD(U) has not joined the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, but has decided to stay as a part of the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Even judges have to face brunt of social media, says SC

The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham