Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 'Urinated in mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Urinated in mouth, stripped': UP journalist faces wrath of cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 11:32 am IST
The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24.
The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist. (Photo: Screengrab)

Shamli: On early Wednesday, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura.

The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24. The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist.

 

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

Several journalists rushed to the police station on learning about the incident. They uploaded the video of cops beating Amit Sharma on the social media.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Later, the journalist was released.

...
Tags: up police, up journalist, thrashed, crime, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Bhandari is believed to be a close associate of Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Government bans dealings with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurugram sector-65. (Photo: ANI)

Iraqi national in Gurugram throws puppies from 8th floor, gets arrested

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

Sonia, Priyanka makes first visit to Raebareli after win, to hold review meeting

In April this year, the NIA had arrested Riyas Aboobacker in connection with the terror module case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

NIA raids underway in 7 premises in Tamil Nadu over links to ISIS module



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
 

ICC CWC'19: Team India enjoys the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in England

Team India watch Salman Khan's Bharat in England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kohli only Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes; drops down to number 100

Ranked 83rd last year, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th and last spot (Photo: File)
 

'Broken Heart' operation: Nearly 1,700 suspected child sex predators arrested

The US Justice Department said Tuesday that it has arrested nearly 1,700 alleged online child sex offenders in a two-month operation across the country. (Representational Image)
 

Want to know about the saviour of drought-stricken Indian villages?

Three of the last five monsoons have been deficient and while the IMD is predicting a normal monsoon this year it is already a week late and that worries farmers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong leaders to meet today; discuss strategy for upcoming Parl session

However, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will not attend the meeting as she will embark on her maiden visit to her parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli after winning from the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

C'garh Collector bars govt staff from wearing 'T-shirts, bright-coloured clothes'

The order reads, 'As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office.'

IAF, others begin massive op to reach AN-32 crash site in Arunachal

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

AN-32 wreckage found: Kin of missing IAF personnel in hope and despair

'When the wreckage of the aircraft has been found, what do you expect would have happened to the crew members?' one of the relatives of missing airman Pankaj Sangwan asked. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat tomorrow; schools, colleges closed

On Tuesday evening, the IMD issued Orange warning which predicts the landfall and likely impact of a cyclone. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham