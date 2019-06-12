Cricket World Cup 2019

Amit Shah may continue as BJP president till December: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 12, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
The BJP election process schedule will be finalised at a meeting of office-bearers on Thursday.
Amit Shah will meet the party’s national office-bearers, state chiefs and other leaders on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Amit Shah will meet the party's national office-bearers, state chiefs and other leaders on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amit Shah, who is now the Union Home Minister may continue as BJP president until the organisation elections in the party are over, reported Indian Express.

The organisational elections are expected to be concluded by December.

 

Amit Shah will meet the party’s national office-bearers, state chiefs and other leaders on Thursday. He will hold another meeting of his general secretaries on June 18.

There has been speculation that the party Parliamentary Board could appoint a new president or working president.

In September 2018, the party had deferred its internal election until the Lok Sabha elections were over. This decision extended Amit Shah’s term which was to end in January.

In 2014, Amit Shah took over as BJP president from Rajnath Singh. The party constitution allows a person two full three-year terms consecutively as party president.

The election calendar could be finalised at Thursday’s meeting. The process will begin with a fresh membership drive and there will be elections at the mandal, district and state levels.

