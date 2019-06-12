Cricket World Cup 2019

Congress leaders meet ahead of Parliament session, excluding Gandhi family

Published Jun 12, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party.
New Delhi: In the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation, sources said.

The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said.

 

After the meeting, a senior leader said that there may be or may not be any new setup. It is undecided whether any new arrangement will take place, sources said.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the Congress Parliamentary party chairperson will devise strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.

But since Rahul Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of Congress president, leaders are silent on the issue. The question of whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as the party president or not is still unanswered.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is still the party president.

Congress leaders are worried about the upcoming session of Parliament that it may cause embarrassment to the party.

Five states are going to elections in coming months including Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra. There are chances of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is also held this year.

