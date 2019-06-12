Cricket World Cup 2019

Delhi airport's flight operations suspended for around 35 minutes due to dust storm

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport.
A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility. (Photo: ANI)
 A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended for around 35 minutes as a severe dust storm hit the city Wednesday evening, airport officials said.

"The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was at 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.

 

Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added. "The airport resumed flight operations at 7.15 pm," they said.

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility.

