PM's aircraft not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft won't fly over Pakistan on its way to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for regional meet Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that starts on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

The spokesperson tweeted: "The Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek."

India requested Pakistan to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. Pakistan accorded an "in principle" approval to India's request.

He was responding to media queries regarding the route to be taken by Prime Minister's aircraft while travelling to Bishkek. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also attending the meeting of the regional grouping. Modi leaves for Bishkek on Wednesday on a two-day visit.