Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, to be launched on July 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
'The day we are going to land is either Sep 6 or 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day,' ISRO Chairman said.
He said, 'The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III.'(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Addressing a media briefing, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes.

He said, “The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III. The total mass of Chandrayaan 2 system is 3.8 ton; out of 3.8 ton, nearly 1.3 ton is the propeller.”

 

“The day we are going to land is either September 6 or September 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. For one full lunar day, the lander and rover will be functioning and carry out scientific experiments,” he added.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan 2
Location: India, Delhi


