J&K : 3 CRPF personnel killed; 2 injured in Anantnag attack by terrorists

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 7:09 pm IST
SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured in the attack. (Photo: ANI)
Anantnag: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their patrol party were attacked by terrorists here on Wednesday.

One terrorist has been neutralised.

 

The attack took place on K P road in Anantnag district.

SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured in the attack.

Firing between the security forces and terrorists was still on.

Further details are awaited.

The attack comes months after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 this year, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


