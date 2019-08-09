News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Arun Jaitley hopitalised once again: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been hospitalised in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over reported breathing problems. He was admitted after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said, according to PTI.

Read | Ex-FM Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

Is US safe to travel?: The United States often takes a leading role in calling out the world's most dangerous places, warning its people about the risks of travelling to countries that are at war, under terrorist threats, experiencing civil unrest or displaying significant anti-American sentiment.

Read | World's most dangerous place? Shootings prompt countries to warn about travel to US

India’s first underwater metro: Commuters in Kolkata will soon be able to travel through India’s first underwater metro. On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce that the metro would be built under Kolkata’s Hooghly river.

Read | India’s first underwater metro to start in Kolkata soon, Piyush Goyal tweets video

IAF Abhinandan to fly again: Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, whose fighter aircraft was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistan Air Force on February 27, will be flying the MiG-21 fighter within the next fortnight, senior officials said.

Read | IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman clears medical tests, fit to fly fighter jets again

Meet Manipur green ambassador: The Manipur government has appointed a nine-year-old as the brand ambassador for the Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission. She was appointed after a video of her crying on seeing two trees planted by her being cut down went viral on social media.

Read | 9-yr-old girl who cried over trees being cut down is now Manipur green ambassador

Question sparks row in West Bengal: The examination was held on August 5. Students were asked to write a ‘report for a newspaper’ on any of the two – ‘harmful effects on the society of chanting Jai Shri Ram’ or on the ‘bold step of the government to stop corruption by returning cut money.’

Read | WB school asks question on 'harmful effect' of 'Jai Shri Ram' in exam, sparks row

Azam Khan rusticated: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, reported IANS.

Read | ‘Azam Khan was expelled from AMU for trying to enter female ward’: Cleric

China on Kashmir issue: China on Friday called on India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation as Pakistan Foreign Minister arrived here to seek Beijing's support after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | China calls on India, Pak to resolve disputes through dialogue, negotiation

Sneak peek into Modi's adventure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to feature in a special episode of Discovery’s nature survival show Man vs Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls.

Read | Here is a sneak peek into Modi's adventure on Discovery's Man vs Wild, see video

Unnao rape case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday charged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar with the rape of the minor girl in Unnao.

Read | Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with rape of Unnao teen

Sigh of relief for Kashmir: After five days of security lockdown in the Kashmir Valley, phone services and Internet were partially restored on Friday morning. Restrictions in movement were also eased to facilitate Friday prayers.

Read | Internet, phone services partially restored in Kashmir as Eid approaches

Pakistan's new slogan: Pakistan has decided to ban all cultural exchanges with India, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry of the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.

Read | 'Say No to India': Pakistan bans all cultural exchanges with India

MDMK's new way to felicitate leader: A selfie or a photograph with MDMK chief Vaiko will now cost Rs 100. The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday also appealed to its cadres not to felicitate the leader with shawl and instead provide funds to the party.

Read | 'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Disappointment over no new Congress chief: Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option.

Read | Slightest delay not an option: Abhishek Singhvi on appointment of new Cong chief

Abandoned Samjhauta Express by Pak gets delayed: The Samjhauta Express which was stopped at the Wagah border by Pakistani authorities on Thursday reached Delhi station at 8 am on Friday, four-and-a-half hours behind schedule, the railways said.

Read | After being halted in Pak, Samjhauta Express arrives 4 hrs late in Delhi

South African tourist upset for being asked to leave Kashmir: ‘Disappointed, hope to come back,’ says South African couple on leaving J&K

Read | ‘Disappointed, hope to come back,’ says South African couple on leaving J&K

US slam China over Hong Kong protest: A US State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a "thuggish regime" for disclosing the photographs and personal details of a US diplomat who met with student leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Read | ‘Thuggish regime’: US slams China for targeting diplomat who met Hong Kong protestors

Rahul Gandhi wants PM Modi's assistance: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

Read | Very concerned about Wayanad’s condition, will request PM for assistance: Rahul

US urges India-Pak to maintain peace: The United States on Friday said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint.

Read | No policy change on Kashmir: US urges India-Pak to maintain calm

Gandhis get away from Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award event: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.

Read | Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

Jammu and Kashmir government chooses non-violence: Thirty prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport in an aeroplane on Thursday afternoon following which they were shifted to the central jail, which is 10 kms away, under a high security.

Read | 30 J&K prisoners shifted to Agra amid high security: reports

Thieves caught: Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Congress MP and wife of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur to the tune of Rs 23 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Read | 3 held for duping Punjab CM's wife Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three doctors, who are accused of abetting Payal Tadvi to commit suicide.

Read | Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC grants bail to 3 doctors charged of abetting suicide

Rahul Gandhi's successor: All eyes are now on the key meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is scheduled to take place on Saturday to fill the post of party president, which has remained vacant since Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation in May.

Read | New Congress chief to be decided tomorrow in CWC meeting