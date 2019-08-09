Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Ex-FM Arun Jaitley a ...
Ex-FM Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS, condition now stable

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Jaitley has been suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma for quite some time.
More details awaited. (Photo: File)
 More details awaited. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been hospitalised in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over reported breathing problems, according to NDTV.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi stated, "Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable."

 

He was admitted after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said, according to PTI.

Sources also stated that he was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro ward of the hospital around 10 am on Friday morning.

"He is under observation. A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists is monitoring his condition," a source told news agency PTI.

Senior BJP leaders are en route to reach AIIMS including Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan,

 

 

Arun Jaitley has been unwell for a large part of the last two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley took a three-month sabbatical to undergo a kidney transplant, following which he was put under isolation. Earlier, in 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

...
