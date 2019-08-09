Nation Politics 09 Aug 2019 Slightest delay not ...
Nation, Politics

Slightest delay not an option: Abhishek Singhvi on appointment of new Cong chief

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party.
Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is meeting on Saturday and is likely to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit.

 

The CWC may also form a panel of senior members to look for the new chief.

"On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter.

"In lighter vein, I gave analogy of wise men of Vatican locked in a room indefinitely until they got a nomination! Subsequently, it has to be followed by full intra party elections," he added.

A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party.

Some Congressmen also made a call for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who quit as party chief post post the Lok Sabha poll debacle on May 25.

...
Tags: congress, abhishek singhvi, rahul gandhi, president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Giving details about Haj pilgrimage, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone Basheer Ahmad Khan added, 'Haj pilgrimage is about to culminate in a few days. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Govt officials to ensure supply of commodities during Eid al-Adha

The party maintained that Yechury was in the state to meet the party workers. (Photo: File)

Sitaram Yechury detained at Srinagar airport

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

(Photo: File)

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with rape of Unnao teen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Spectacular Apple leak confirms futuristic new iPhone

Kuo states that the 2021 iPhone will not just continue using Face ID, but it will also bring back the fan-favourite Fingerprint sensor.
 

Kia begins series production of Seltos, receives 23,000 bookings in 20 days

Kia Seltos will be priced in Rs 10 lakh to 16 lakh bracket.
 

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pakistani artists

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
 

5 WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will enable iOS users to play a voice message from the notification screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra govt to waive farmers' loans in flood hit areas

Over two lakh people have been rescued and evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra, according to official estimates. (Photo: PTI)

30 J&K prisoners shifted to Agra amid high security: reports

Thirty prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport in an aeroplane on Thursday afternoon following which they were shifted to the central jail, which is 10 kms away, under a high security. (Representational Image)

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award. (Photo: ANI)

Very concerned about Wayanad’s condition, will request PM for assistance: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides. (Photo: File)

Telangana High Court reserves order on wakf chief’s case

Telangana High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham