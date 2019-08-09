Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 WB school asks quest ...
WB school asks question on 'harmful effect' of 'Jai Shri Ram' in exam, sparks row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 10:44 am IST
The question of the exam paper triggered furore among BJP leaders, who lashed out at the school authorities.
Students were asked to write a ‘report for a newspaper’ on any of the two – ‘harmful effects on the society of chanting Jai Shri Ram’ or on the ‘bold step of the government to stop corruption by returning cut money.’ (Representational Image)
 Students were asked to write a ‘report for a newspaper’ on any of the two – ‘harmful effects on the society of chanting Jai Shri Ram’ or on the ‘bold step of the government to stop corruption by returning cut money.’ (Representational Image)

Kolkata:  The ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and ‘cut money’ that became dominant tropes in the recent Lok Sabha elections, have now found a place in a question paper of a Hooghly school.

At the Akna Union High School in Hooghly district, class 10 students who appeared for the Bengali language paper were asked to write how the Jai Shri Ram slogan was disrupting the society and how the return of cut money, on the other hand, was benefiting people.

 

The examination was held on August 5. Students were asked to write a ‘report for a newspaper’ on any of the two – ‘harmful effects on the society of chanting Jai Shri Ram’ or on the ‘bold step of the government to stop corruption by returning cut money.’

The question of the exam paper triggered furore among BJP leaders, who lashed out at the school authorities, along with TMC in the state.

Subir Nag, president of Hooghly district organisational unit of BJP said: “They accuse us of saffronising education, but now the people of the state should see what they are doing. The teachers have become slaves of the ruling party. I don’t have words strong enough to condemn it.” However, no official complaint was lodged.

The principal told News18: “Since, the matter was objected by a section of people, we have decided to cancel these two questions. If anyone attempted to answer it, the student would be given full marks.”

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told party leaders that she had received complaints of ‘cut money’ being demanded and expressed her displeasure over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Bengal and alleged the BJP was trying to divide the people on religious grounds.

