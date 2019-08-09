World Neighbours 09 Aug 2019 'Say No to Indi ...
World, Neighbours

'Say No to India': Pakistan bans all cultural exchanges with India

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 11:45 am IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan 'Say No to India', Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as 'unilateral and illegal', and said it would take the matter to the UN Security Council. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan termed the Indian action as 'unilateral and illegal', and said it would take the matter to the UN Security Council. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to ban all cultural exchanges with India, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry of the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan 'Say No to India', Dawn newspaper reported.

 

"All kinds of Indian content have been stopped and Pemra [Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority] has been directed to step up its vigilance along with actions against the sale of Indian DTH instruments," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

Awan said that the deception of cultural exchange was polluting the minds of Pakistani youth.

She said that the National Security Council had decided to establish a group and Pakistan would fight the "Hindutva ideology" from all fronts.

The group would be the cluster of all relevant ministries to fight against the Indian designs at required forums.

"The external communications will be dealt with by the ministry of information, the Foreign Office and the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) as per nature of information," Awan said.

She said in the current situation, the clash between Indian and Pakistani cultural and social values were imminent and it was the media's responsibility to come to the forefront to defeat Indian "cultural invasion".

The government has also banned the screening of Indian films in the country's cinemas.

"No Indian film will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan," Awan tweeted.

Films and cultural relations are the first to get affected when there is tension between the two countries and it is not for the first time that Pakistan has banned Indian films.

Pakistan had taken a similar decision after Balakot air strikes by India in February this year. The Hindi film industry had announced a similar move in the wake of February 14 Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy.

...
Tags: pakistan, jammu and kashmir, article 370, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

She also claimed that she had intentionally infected her past sexual partners. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Infected men with HIV,' says Georgia woman; cops call it a lie

The hajj is one of the world's largest religious gatherings. (Photo: AFP)

More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage

US State Department has suspended a foreign affairs official assigned to its energy bureau. (Photo: File)

US state department suspends employee with white nationalist links

A US State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a

‘Thuggish regime’: US slams China for targeting diplomat who met Hong Kong protestors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Spectacular Apple leak confirms futuristic new iPhone

Kuo states that the 2021 iPhone will not just continue using Face ID, but it will also bring back the fan-favourite Fingerprint sensor.
 

Kia begins series production of Seltos, receives 23,000 bookings in 20 days

Kia Seltos will be priced in Rs 10 lakh to 16 lakh bracket.
 

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pakistani artists

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
 

5 WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will enable iOS users to play a voice message from the notification screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

US removes curbs on Pakistani diplomats

Under the US restrictions, Pak diplomats were banned from moving further than 25 miles from the cities in which they were posted.

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express, Kartarpur work to continue

The move to stop Samjhauta Express comes in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

People in Gilgit stage protest, demand compensation from Pak govt for acquired land

A large number of tourists visit Gilgit-Baltistan every year and the airport is the single major connectivity point. (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan forms 7-member committee for Kashmir deliberations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a seven-member committee in connection with the status of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Lanka's Wickremesinghe says govt responsible for mistakes that lead to Easter blasts

From time to time, the Prime Minister added, he received reports from the National Security Council. He stated that he had also received a few reports from the Minister of Law and Order. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham