Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 ‘Azam Khan was ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Azam Khan was expelled from AMU for trying to enter female ward’: Cleric

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Srudent Union (AMUSU).
The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency. (Photo: File)
 The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency. (Photo: File)

Aligarh: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was rusticated from the Aligarh Muslim University in 1975 for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, reported IANS.

Khan was then pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Srudent Union (AMUSU) at the time when the action was taken against him.

 

According to Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Khan forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year.

“The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975,” the cleric said.

The same year, Azam Khan went to jail during Emergency.

...
Tags: azam khan, 1975 emergency, maulana kalbe jawwad, aligarh muslim university
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Mishra's counsel argued that proceedings and order are clearly in violation of the law of natural justice. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in Kapil Mishra's plea against disqualification in Assembly

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA

Vice President M Venkaiah Naiduu. (Photo: ANI)

Vice President calls for code of conduct for lawmakers

Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the region and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate people. (Photo: ANI)

Normalcy returning to Jammu, regulating to control situations: Official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man dining alone at Mumbai hotel gets a pleasant surprise

Mallya had this goldfish for company. (Photo: Twitter | @PrakashMallya)

Video: Maharashtra minister receives flak over selfie videos during flood survey

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was seen smiling and waving in one of the videos during flood survey in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | @VinayMIRROR)

'Definitely not lonely': CM Yeddy on handling K'taka flood, rain situation

CM BS Yediyurappa conducts an aerial survey of Ghataprabha and Malaprabha river basin. (Photo: ANI)

Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to receive audiences with Bhutan King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and hold talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering. (Photo: PTI)

Poverty compels locals in this UP village to mortgage their children

Local authorities, however, refuted the claims made by the locals. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham