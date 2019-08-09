Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 IAF pilot Abhinandan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman clears medical tests, fit to fly fighter jets again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 9:17 am IST
IAF has recommended a gallantry award – Vir Chakra – the third-highest wartime gallantry award - for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Varthaman was part of the fighter fleet that was sent to counter a package of incoming Pakistan Air Force fighters comprising F-16s among others on February 27, 2019. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, whose fighter aircraft was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistan Air Force on February 27, will be flying the MiG-21 fighter within the next fortnight, senior officials said.

According to Hindustan Times report, the Bangalore-based Institute of Aerospace Medicine - the final certifying authority on the fitness of a pilot – declared Wing Commander Abhinandan fit to fly.

 

Varthaman was part of the fighter fleet that was sent to counter a package of incoming Pakistan Air Force fighters comprising F-16s among others on February 27, 2019. The day before on February 26 – Indian fighters comprising Mirage-2000 had targeted terror training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pakistan responded the next morning by sending fighters to bomb Indian military installations along the Line-of Control.

He had shot down an US-made F-16 fighter jet during the dogfight and was taken prisoner by Pakistan after he ejected into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Air Force has recommended a gallantry award – Vir Chakra – the third-highest wartime gallantry award - for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The announcement is expected to be made on August 15.

Tags: indian air force, abhinandan varthaman, balakot airstrike, vir chakra
Location: India, Delhi


