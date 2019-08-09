Nation Other News 09 Aug 2019 Here is a sneak peek ...
Nation, In Other News

Here is a sneak peek into Modi's adventure on Discovery's Man vs Wild, see video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
In the episode, PM Modi would reveal interesting anecdotes from his life.
He would also speak about his keen interest in environmental conservation and values of respecting nature. (Photo: Bear Grylls | Twitter)
 He would also speak about his keen interest in environmental conservation and values of respecting nature. (Photo: Bear Grylls | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to feature in a special episode of Discovery’s nature survival show Man vs Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls.

In the episode, PM Modi would reveal interesting anecdotes from his life. He would also speak about his keen interest in environmental conservation and values of respecting nature.

 

Here are some excerpts from the episode which would be aired on August 12 at 9 pm.

Responding to Grylls, when he pointed out evident dangers lurking in their vicinity, PM Modi said, “We should not take this place as a danger zone. When we go against nature then everything becomes dangerous; human beings too become dangerous. On the other hand, if we cooperate with nature, then it also cooperates with us.”

Photo: ScreengrabPhoto: Screengrab

Read | Modi takes Discovery anchor to India's forests, talks about conservation

In the video, Grylls gave PM Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack from a tiger. PM Modi replied: “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on it (the spear) since you insist!”

...
Tags: narendra modi, man vs wild, bear grylls
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Students welcome abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Kathua: Students welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist tricolor outside college

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was seen smiling and waving in one of the videos during flood survey in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | @VinayMIRROR)

Video: Maharashtra minister receives flak over selfie videos during flood survey

The police said the 28-year-old woman is a chartered accountant and her husband, 32 , is an engineer. The two are residents of a condominium in Sector 90, the police said. (Photo: video screengrab)

Watch: Couple in Gurgaon held for dragging cop on car, assaulting journalists

Nishank stressed that all states need to give a serious thought on this. (Photo: File)

Vacant teaching posts must be filled immediately: HRD Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

9-yr-old girl who cried over trees being cut down is now Manipur green ambassador

Elangbam Valentina Devi, a Class V student, had planted two Gulmohar (royal poinciana) trees by the side of a river when she was in Class 1. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Mystery shrouds IPR expert’s death

Shamnad Basheer.

India secures 1st position in stage 1 of Army International Scout Masters competition

Five stages of the competition, which was formally inaugurated at the Jaisalmer military station on Monday, are the stages of infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration. (Photo: Screengrab)

Ayodhya case: Counsel for Muslim party objects five-day hearing, calls it 'inhuman'

The case has been heard daily after the mediation talks have failed. (Photo: Asian Age)

‘Can’t accept more friend requests’ tweets Ladakh BJP MP after Article 370 speech

In his 17-minute speech, Jamyang welcomed the government’s decision on Kashmir and said the plea of the people of Ladakh had finally been accepted. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham