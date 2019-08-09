30 J&K prisoners shifted to Agra amid high security: reports

Thirty prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport in an aeroplane on Thursday afternoon following which they were shifted to the central jail, which is 10 kms away, under a high security. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Thirty prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport in an aeroplane on Thursday afternoon following which they were shifted to the central jail, which is 10 kms away, under a high security.

The prisoners were shifted in a special aircraft provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF), ANI quoted sources as saying.

The roads were cleared beforehand and the three vehicles that carried the inmates were headed by the police.

The Kashmiri prisoners were shifted as the government decided to ease a five-day security lockdown that has been in place since Sunday night in parts of Jammu and Kashmir to avoid any backlash over the decision to end special status to the state and split it into two Union Territories.

It is believed that these inmates have been shifted for security reasons.

Over 40,000 security personnel have been in Kashmir and over 300 political leaders are in custody, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.