News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 29, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at Yogi Adityanath's government: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

 

France on Brexit deal: The French government on Friday warned the two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister that the Brexit divorce deal was not up for renegotiation, echoing warnings from Brussels.

Trump on Khashoggi's murder: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is "extremely angry" about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had "pointed a finger" at the Kingdom's leader.

India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution: India has abstained from voting on a General Assembly resolution aimed at examining options to end trade in goods used for capital punishment and torture, saying it is unacceptable to place death penalty on par with torture.

Ram Madhav Article 370: A day after BJP president Amit Shah said Article 370 was a ‘temporary provision’, party national secretary Ram Madhav emphasised that the Article “has to go lock, stock and barrel”.

G-20 Summit summary: White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive conversation" and also termed India a "critical ally".

Global trade war: US President Donald Trump said trade negotiations with China were "back on track" after "excellent" talks Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in which Washington reportedly agreed to hold off on new tariffs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy vs N Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra government on Friday further reduced security cover to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Alwar lynching case: The Rajasthan Police has filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, two years after he was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar.

Another BJP leader threatens with cricket bat: After Indore legislator Akash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing a civic body official with a cricket bat, a BJP youth leader on Friday landed at the Damoh municipality office wielding a similar weapon to "send across a message" against corruption.

New Health Ministry advisory: Biscuits and cookies, the ubiquitous snacks offered in almost every official meeting are now on their way out, at least inside the Health Ministry, which is replacing them with healthier alternatives such as dates and roasted chana!

Pune wall collapse: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa here in the early hours of Saturday.

