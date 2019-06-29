Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 29 Jun 2019 ‘Angry, unhapp ...
World, Asia

‘Angry, unhappy; but no one blames Saudi Prince’: Trump on Khashoggi murder

AFP
Published Jun 29, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
The US president said that nobody has directly pointed a finger, when asked about whether he raised the issue during a meeting with royal.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is 'extremely angry' about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had 'pointed a finger' at the Kingdom's crown prince. (Photo: AFP)
 US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is 'extremely angry' about the murder of a Saudi journalist but that nobody had 'pointed a finger' at the Kingdom's crown prince. (Photo: AFP)

Osaka: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is "extremely angry" about the murder of a Saudi journalist Khashoggi but that nobody had "pointed a finger" at the Kingdom's crown prince.

"I am extremely angry and unhappy" about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi's consulate in Istanbul, Trump said.

 

But "nobody has directly pointed a finger" at Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the US president added when asked about whether he raised the issue during a meeting with the royal.

...
Tags: us, donald trump, saudi prince, khashoggi
Location: Japan, Osaka, Osaka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have 'no problem' stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea. (Photo: FIle)

Donald Trump says open to stepping into North Korea with Kim Jong Un

At issue is President Donald Trump's February declaration of a national emergency so that he could divert USD 6.7 billion from military and other sources to begin construction of the wall, which could have begun as early as Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

Judge bars Donald Trump from using USD 2.5 billion to build border wall

Earlier this year, Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, 30, was convicted at trial in Alexandria federal court of sending pornographic images to the girl and trying to persuade her to respond in kind (Photo: Sheriff Office)

US Islamic teacher gets 10 years prison for sending porn to 15-yr-old girl

Modi also invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most. (Photo: ANI twitter)

PM Modi leaves for home after G20 Summit in Japan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

'My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him,' one of the members said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan doctor runs free coaching institute for aspiring medical students

Dr Bharat Saran has been running a coaching institute under the name '50 Villagers' where he teaches 25 underprivileged students from class 11 and 25 students from class 12. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)
 

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

The son has schizophrenia and other psychiatric problems. His lawyer said Gilbert Jr was too mentally ill to understand the consequences of shooting his father. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)

Donald Trump says open to stepping into North Korea with Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have 'no problem' stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea. (Photo: FIle)

PM Modi leaves for home after G20 Summit in Japan

Modi also invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Watch: Ivanka sums up Modi-Trump meet, calls it 'productive discussion'

'We are here at the G-20 in Osaka and Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe just concluded a meeting with the President talking about 5G technology, particularly with a focus on its security implication,' said Ivanka Trump, in a video tweeted by the White House. (Photo: File)

Trade talks with China 'back on track': Trump, agrees to hold off on new tariffs

The crunch talks on the damaging trade war between the world's top two economies came on the sidelines of a meeting of the G-20 in Japan's Osaka, with all eyes on whether the pair would agree a truce. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham